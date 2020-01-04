MARION -- A service to celebrate the life of JEWELL S. WALL will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Marion, SC. The family will visit with friends at the church during the hour prior to the service, from 10:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Marion, SC 29571. The full obituary can be read at Richardson FH.net.

To plant a tree in memory of JEWELL WALL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.