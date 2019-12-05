FLORENCE -- Jewell Carmichael, of Florence and Dillon S.C. peacefully passed away on December 4, 2019. She was born in Dillon, SC , one of six children and daughter of John C. Carmichael and Mary Hamer Carmichael. She received her B.S. in Physical Education from Winthrop College and later a MS Degree in Marketing from the University of Tennessee. After teaching PE and coaching basketball for several years she was asked to teach Distributive Education (marketing) in Conway which resulted in her going back for her MS degree. While studying at the University she was employed as Assistant Supervisor of Distributive Education with the SC Department of Education in Columbia. She was later assigned to the District Office of Vocational Education in Florence, SC from which she retired in 1983. During her tenure with the state, she was the Director of the SC Distributive Education Clubs of America and in 1993 was one of the first two people inducted into the SC Hall of Fame for this organization. She served on the Executive Board of the SC State Employees Association as a retiree.While teaching in Hartsville, Columbia, and Conway, she was a member of the First Baptist Church in each town. She was a Sunday School and Training Union worker and member of the W.M.U. During her time in Florence she has been a member of Dillon First Baptist where she was in regular attendance until recently. She has served on the Finance, Library and History Committees and was once a member of the Adult Choir. She also updated the History of First Baptist Church in 2001. Jewell loved Winthrop College and served on the Alumni Board as secretary for two terms.She was active in several civic and service organizations and served as the Governor of the SC District of Pilot International. Jewell was a people person, and one of her hobbies has been to keep in touch with people whom she has known throughout the years. She was known for her wit and sense of humor. In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Daniel M. Carmichael, Elvin Carmichael, John C. Carmichael, and Duncan Carmichael, and one sister, Margaret C. Wilson. She is survived by nieces, Lee Ann C. Calhoun (Paul), Marjorie C. Miller (Randy), and Evelyn C. Hayes and 4 nephews, John C. Carmichael Jr. (Bettie), Daniel M. Carmichael Jr., Michael Louis Wilson (Debbie), John Hunter Wilson,. Martin Carmichael (Annie). Two nephews preceded her, Fred Wilson Jr, and Hamer M. Carmichael.She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews.The family will have visitation at First Baptist Church Dillon at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, followed by the church service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.Cooper Funeral home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Dillon, SC or Dillon Christian School or to a charity of ones choice.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.