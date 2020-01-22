Jewel Walker, 72, died Thursday, January 17, 2020. A son of the late Elijah Walker, Jr. and Rosa Lee Matthews Walker. Wake services will be held 6:00 PM til 7:00PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hayes F. Samuels, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 114 North Church St., Manning, SC.Funeral services for Mr. Walker will held 11:00 AM Thursday, January, 23, 2020 at Historic Trinity AME Church, 51 West Rigby, Manning, SC Rev. Dominic Grate, Pastor officiating, Rev. Deloris Gerow, Presiding, Rev. Willie Wright and Rev. John Baxter assisting. Burial will follow in Saw Dust Cemetery, Manning, SC.The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Vella Grantham, 1088 William Acres Lane, Manning, SC. Theses services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home, LLC of Manning.
To plant a tree in memory of Jewel Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.