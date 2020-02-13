TIMMONSVILLE Rev. Jerry Ray Davis, 85, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after an illness. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lake Swamp Baptist Church, Timmonsville, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Florence, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.He was born in Ava, Missouri, a son of the late Sam and Dorothy Nelson Davis. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.After attending seminary in Tennessee, he was a Southern Baptist minister for many years. He founded Tyler Southern Baptist Church in Sistersville, WV, and served at Tans Bay and Quinby Baptist Churches in the Florence area. He also served as a supply pastor for the Southern Baptist Conference until his retirement. He also was employed as a department manager at Kmart for many years. He was a member of Lake Swamp Baptist Church.Rev. Davis was predeceased by his first wife, Joyce Bell Davis, a brother, and two sisters.Survivors include his wife, Sherry Weaver Davis, of the home; three sons, Jeff Davis and Dane Davis (Pam), both of Florence, and Sam Davis (Liz) of Winslow, Maine; three step-sons, Robert Humphries (Tammy) and Charles Humphries, both of Darlington, and John Humphries (Paula) of Timmonsville; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.Memorials may be made to Lake Swamp Baptist Church Building Fund, 6558 Oates Hwy., Timmonsville, SC 29161.
