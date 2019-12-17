Jerry Lee Eckhardt, husband of Rhonda Gregg Eckhardt, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 78 in Florence. Born in Anderson, Indiana, to Carl and Wilma Eckhardt, he became a math teacher and real estate broker in Indiana and SC. He was also a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Joel Eckhardt; step-son, Larry Ashley; brother, Keith Eckhardt, and sister, MabelRose Geyzer. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by children and stepchildren he loved as his own, Cosima Vehring of Maryland, Angela Crum (David) of Greenville, and Cara Chavez (Everett) of Denver; 11 grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Rex Eckhardt (Pat) of Indiana and Larry Eckhardt (Marka) of Darlington. His extended family of many nephews and nieces and their children were extremely dear to him. Visitation is set for Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home from 5:30 PM 7:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Hopewell Presbyterian Church, followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hopewell Cemetery Association, to Hopewell Presbyterian Church or to Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
