Jerry Edward Leach, 87, passed away October 10, 2019. He was born April 25, 1932 in Troy, North Carolina to the late Everette and Maggie (Greene) Leach. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Jo Ann Fogerty; and his brother, Harold Leach. Jerry started his position at Winn Dixie while he was still in high school and worked his entire career of 35 years with them. He and his wife came to live in Sarasota 3 years ago after their home of 54 years was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. Jerry was an avid reader, especially of the Bible.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Louise; daughter, Lorraine Rheinlander and her husband Tommy of Sarasota; son, Jerry E. Leach, Jr; son-in-law, John Fogerty; grandchildren, Ryan, Rhet and Corinne Rheinlander, Brandon and Naomi Fogerty; and Akira Leach; great granddaughters, Hannah and Evangeline Fogerty.Celebration of Life service will take place at 10:30 am on October 28, 2019 at Sarasota Baptist Church, 7091 Proctor Rd, Sarasota, FL 34241. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com
