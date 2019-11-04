FLORENCE Jerry Dan Turner, 76, died October 5, 2019. The son of the late Evelyn Shoemaker Turner and Hiram Daniel Turner, he was born March 21, 1943, in Rosedale, Mississippi. After graduating from Rosedale High School, he attended Delta State University where he received his B.S. and M.A. degrees. In 1969, Mr. Turner married Gloria Bingham of Cleveland, Mississippi.Mr. Turner served his country with distinction for many years as an officer in the Mississippi National Guard. He began his employment career with Baxter Healthcare in Cleveland, MS, and traveled with his wife and his son, Bradley, to England, Australia and Malaysia. In later years, Mr. Turner became a partner in Vintage Health Resources.In addition to his wife, survivors include his sisters, Nancy Turner of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Margaret Turner Wixon (Carl) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; his daughter-in-law, Kim Rogers Turner, and his granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Turner; his sisters-in-law, Wilda Burdine of Jenks, Oklahoma, and Gail Engelhardt of Cleburne, Texas; and his brother-in-law, Ronald Dempsey Bingham of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Mr. Turner's son, Lloyd Bradley Turner, followed his father in death on October 6.A memorial service for Jerry Dan Turner will be held in Rosedale, Mississippi on November 9, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of one's choice.
