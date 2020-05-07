Private funeral service for Mr. Jerome Singletary will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Jerome, the son of the late Alice S. Brown and Harold Nevels was born March 19, 1951 in the East Florence Community. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Jerome attended the Public Schools of Florence County and was a graduate of Wilson High School Class of 1969.Jerome was united in marriage to Lola Hayes Singletary. To this union, two children were born. Jerome was a faithful member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Florence, SC and served on many auxiliaries such as: the Male Chorus, Gospel Choir, Lay Organization, and The Sons of Allen.Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Lola H. Singletary; a son, Timothy Singletary; a daughter, Kimberly Cauthen; two grandchildren; a special great grandchild; one daughter-in-law, Rosalyn Singletary; two sisters, Judy Brown and Linda Gregg; a mother-in-law, Mary Hayes;; one brother-in-law, Johnnie Hayes, Jr; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Hannibal and Jeannette Hayes Leaf; four nephews; seven nieces; eleven great nephews; thirteen great nieces; twelve great great-nephews; a special friend, Marie Nettles; and a host of other relatives; extended church families; and friends.
