FLORENCE -- Jennifer Gayle Jennings, 46, of Florence died on Friday, December 6, 2019.Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 09, 2019 at 3 PM at Hillside Free Will Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina. Burial, directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington will follow at Bristow Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Blenheim, SC. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Church and other times at the home of her brother, Michael Strickland, 1976 McClellan Drive, Florence, SC 29505.Jennifer was born in Bennettsville, SC. She was the daughter of the Becki Baldwin Strickland and the late Michael Paul Strickland. Jennifer loved reading and spending time with her family especially during the holidays.Surviving are her mother, Becki Strickland of Florence; her brother, Michael (Denise) Strickland of Florence; her nieces, Ciera, and Carson; her nephew, Aiden; grandmother, Catherine Baldwin; and special uncle, Larry Baldwin and family.Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Michael Paul Strickland; and by her sister, Jessica Sheryn Strickland. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com

