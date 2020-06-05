SCRANTON -- Jeanette Hyman Hutchinson, 79, wife of James Randolph Hutchinson, Sr., passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lake City Community Hospital.Mrs. Hutchinson was born on February 27, 1941 in Florence County, daughter of the late Roy Hyman, Sr. and Marcia Lee Hyman. She was a 1961 graduate of J. Paul Truluck High School. Jeanette was a member of the Northside Chapel.Surviving are her husband, James Randolph Hutchinson, Sr. of Scranton; son, James Randolph (Cathy) Hutchinson, Jr of Coward; grandsons, James Michael Hutchinson of Coward and Christopher Melvin Hutchinson of Guyton, GA; sister, Vivian Hyman (Jack) Pate of Coward.Mrs. Hutchinson was preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Ann Hutchinson and brothers, Kenneth Hyman and Roy Hyman, Jr.Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at High Hill Cemetery, Scranton.The family will receive friends from 1:30 2:30 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.