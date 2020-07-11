Prophetess Jean Waters Brockington was born on September 12, 1951. She was called home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020.Jean was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Moffitt and Velmae Goodson Waters. She graduated with the class of 1970 of Wilson High School and attended Denmark Technical College. She worked at Rainbow Kinder Care for 10 years and retired at Carolina Hospital System after 23 years.Jean was a person that loved meeting new people and seeing new faces. She loved helping those who were in need. She was not afraid of sharing God's words. Jean was a prophetess at the Southern Calvary Baptist Church that gave God the praise every chance she could.Preceded in death by her husband Charlie Fred Brockington, parent-in-laws John and Ophelia Backus Brockington, sisters Olivia F. Waters, Carolyn A. Waters, Edna Jo Waters, Margaret H. Waters; four sisters-in-law; Mrs. Leola Brockington, Amelia Hamptons, Mary B. Brockington, Porsha Brockington; four brothers-in-law; James Brockington, Johnelle Brockington, Horace Brockington, and Cornell Brockington.She leaves to cherish her fond memories: her children Jeffery F. Brockington of Baltimore, MD, April F. Brockington of the home in Florence, SC, and Kenneth Logan of Florence, SC. Two siblings; Moffitt (Mary) H. Waters of Austin, TX, and Buford Lee Waters of Florence, SC. One sister-in-law Sarah Douglas of Florence, SC. Grandchildren: Darrius J. Brockington of Beaufort SC, Jaqueze (Nakerra) J. Brockington of Killeen, TX, Sojourner M. Brockington of Florence, SC, Tashawn J. Brockington of Columbia, SC, Tyra McCoy of Sumter, SC, Emmariea J. Simon, Typril A Simon, and Emri F. Simon of the home in Florence, and Alisha Brockington of Savannah, GA. Six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Brockington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
