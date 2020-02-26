FLORENCE -- Jean Talley Moreland, 93, went to be with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday February 29, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church. The family will have a time to receive friends after the service.Jean was born in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late George Kinsley and Eunice Chowning Talley. After graduating from high school, she worked at Andrews Air Force Base as a Stenographer for 5 years and then became a "Stay at Home Mom" and volunteered for several caring ministries.Surviving are her husband of almost 74 years, John Owen Moreland; son, John David Moreland; daughter, Georgia Ann (Robert) Allen; two sisters, June Smiles, Betty (Robert) Craig; her grandchildren, Mark (Shannon) Allen, Jennie (Brian) Davis, Tim (Kaitlyn) Allen and seven great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Chapter of American Alzheimer's Assoc., 4124 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 or The Good News Ministry in our local Public Schools CEF of SC, Inc. Heart of Palmetto, P O Box 5893, Florence, SC 29502.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
Service information
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
621 N. Ebenezer Road
Florence, SC 29501
621 N. Ebenezer Road
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Celebration of Life begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hemingway High closing? Williamsburg County School District may combine high schools
-
Closings, Cancellations and Delays
-
Burglar breaks into Hartsville elementary school, takes fundraising money
-
Molly Spearman says there are no plans to close Williamsburg high schools 'at this time'
-
Niagara Bottling coming to Florence County
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.