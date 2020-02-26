FLORENCE -- Jean Talley Moreland, 93, went to be with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday February 29, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church. The family will have a time to receive friends after the service.Jean was born in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late George Kinsley and Eunice Chowning Talley. After graduating from high school, she worked at Andrews Air Force Base as a Stenographer for 5 years and then became a "Stay at Home Mom" and volunteered for several caring ministries.Surviving are her husband of almost 74 years, John Owen Moreland; son, John David Moreland; daughter, Georgia Ann (Robert) Allen; two sisters, June Smiles, Betty (Robert) Craig; her grandchildren, Mark (Shannon) Allen, Jennie (Brian) Davis, Tim (Kaitlyn) Allen and seven great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Chapter of American Alzheimer's Assoc., 4124 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 or The Good News Ministry in our local Public Schools CEF of SC, Inc. Heart of Palmetto, P O Box 5893, Florence, SC 29502.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Service information

Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
621 N. Ebenezer Road
Florence, SC 29501
