TIMMONSVILLE -- Camilla "Jean" Middleton, 88, passed away on June 11, 2020.Funeral services will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church, Timmonsville, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will speak to those attending after the service. You may visit the Funeral Home of Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and sign the register or Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
