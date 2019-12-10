Jean Marie Cutler, 73, of Florence, South Carolina, passed away on December 5, 2019 from ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease. Jean was born Nov.21, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN, graduated from the Southwest High School in Minneapolis, and obtained a BS degree from the University of Minnesota in 1968. Jean met her future husband, Kendall (Ken) Cutler, while at the University and married him in 1968. They moved to Effie, MN and later to International Falls, MN. Jean worked as a consultant dietitian in Northern Minnesota for 24 years before moving to Florence, SC to become a Clinical Dietitian with McLeod Regional Medical Center in 1993. She was also a Certified Diabetes Educator and especially enjoyed working with diabetic patients. Jean retired in 2008.She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Robert Willner, and her sister Carol Engelkes. She is survived by her husband Ken, brother Fred Willner (Vivian) of Faribault, MN, sister Joyce Lundberg, daughter Kristin Barrett (Forrest) of Lugoff, SC, and grandchildren Amanda and Alexander. Jean had many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.Jean had many interests including Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, traveling in their motorhome, anything NASCAR, and cruising with friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed exchanging books with friends. She will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, ALS Foundation for Life, or the American Diabetes Association.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Florence on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow the service.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
