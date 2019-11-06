TIMMONSVILLE -- Jean Loflin Lee, age 68, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, November 9th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Born March 10, 1951, Jean was the daughter of Betty Jean Hamer Loflin and the late William Henry Loflin. She retired from GE Medical after over 30 years, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. In addition to her mother, Betty Jean Hamer Loflin, Jean is survived by her daughter, Magan "Betsy" (David) Thomas; granddaughter, Everly Thomas, all of Goose Creek; sister, Lynn Graves of Florence; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Michael "Mike" Lyons.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

