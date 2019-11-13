DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Jean L. Holloman of Lynchburg, formerly of Darlington will be 11:00AM Friday November 15, 2019 at Saint James United Methodist Church in Darlington.Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery directed by Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.The family is receiving friends 6:00-8:00PM this evening, November 14, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

