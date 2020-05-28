FLORENCE Jay S. Merrifield, 57, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a sudden illness.A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.He was born in Hollywood, Florida, a son of Patricia Ross Case and the late Harold Case. He was an xray technician with Trident Health Service (Mobile X).Jay is survived by his wife, Susan Merrifield, of Florence; his mother, Patricia Ross Case, of Fletcher, NC; brothers, Dr. David Merrifield of Johnson City, TN, Dan Case and Greg Case; a sister-in-law, Dr. Angela Merrifield, also of Johnson City, TN; two "bonus" children, Marla Brown (Adam) of Sanford, NC, and Phoebe Rogers (Marty) of Florence; four grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Maggie, and Eli; and two nieces, Katarina and Rebekka Merrifield.He was predeceased by his stepfather, Harold Case; and a sister, Kelly.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Abduction reported on South Cashua Drive
-
Florence woman charged with 66 counts of forgery
-
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center involved in two federal lawsuits
-
West Florence's Kleinknecht enjoying time home as he waits for 2020 MiLB season to resume
-
New women's clothing store coming to downtown Hartsville
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.