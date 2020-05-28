FLORENCE Jay S. Merrifield, 57, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a sudden illness.A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.He was born in Hollywood, Florida, a son of Patricia Ross Case and the late Harold Case. He was an xray technician with Trident Health Service (Mobile X).Jay is survived by his wife, Susan Merrifield, of Florence; his mother, Patricia Ross Case, of Fletcher, NC; brothers, Dr. David Merrifield of Johnson City, TN, Dan Case and Greg Case; a sister-in-law, Dr. Angela Merrifield, also of Johnson City, TN; two "bonus" children, Marla Brown (Adam) of Sanford, NC, and Phoebe Rogers (Marty) of Florence; four grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Maggie, and Eli; and two nieces, Katarina and Rebekka Merrifield.He was predeceased by his stepfather, Harold Case; and a sister, Kelly.

To plant a tree in memory of Jay Merrifield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.