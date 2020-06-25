Funeral service for Master Jaxson Michael-Anthony Ham will be conducted 12 Noon Saturday, June 27, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence, SC. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Jaxson, the son of Meghan Ham and Duren Williams, was born December 23, 2013 in Florence, SC. He died Saturday, June 20, 2020.He was a rising first grader at Renaissance Charter School at Boggy Creek, where his favorite subjects were math, science, music, and art. Jaxson completed his pre-kindergarten studies at Building Brains Academy, where he became proficient in Spanish and French. Jaxson was an admired student at both schools by classmates and teachers. Jaxson was an avid martial arts student. He attained his orange belt at 1Up Martial Arts and continued his studies at Championship Martial Arts. Survivors include his parents, Meghan Ham and Duran Williams; his grandparents, Anthony and Jessie Ham; aunts and uncles, Reverend Martha Frazier, Manson Frazier, and Montana Rutland; great uncle, Albert Ham; and godmother, Shameka Long. Jaxson's extended family includes his sky aunts; uncles; cousins; god aunts; god uncles; friends; and international relatives.Family visitation will be held 11:00 AM 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 27, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence, SC.
