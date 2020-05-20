Private graveside service for Jannie Wilson Ham will be 10 AM Friday in Sunset Memory Gardens directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She was born in Florence County on December 5, 1948 to the late Frederick And Hattie Spann Wilson, Sr. She quietly entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020. Jannie was baptized and became a member of Chaney Grove Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her health declined. She served as a VBS Teacher, a member of the Mass Choir, Missionary Ministry, Trustees Ministry, and Church Treasurer. Jannie was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Lamar, SC. She was also a graduate of Betty Stevens School of Cosmetology and was the owner and operator of Jannie's Hair Fashion in Timmonsville, SC. She was married to the late Mazerine Ham.Survivors include: sons, Craig (Toni) Wilson of Memphis, TN, Dante Ham of Timmonsville, SC, Michael Ham of Birmingham, AL, and Eric Ham of Orangeburg, SC; a daughter Karen Wilson (Leonard) Webster of Franklin, TN; she was the was the proud grandmother of Detavia Miller, Dantevian Ham, Dantesia Ham, Shamaria Ham, Malcom Wilson, Martin Wilson, Leonard Webster Jr. and Wilson Webster; sisters includes: Azalee Willoughby of Effingham, SC, Joan (Frederick) Pringle of Florence, SC, Mary (Kenneth) Hyman of Timmonsville, SC and Blanche Thomas of Memphis, TN; a brother Frederick Wilson, Jr. of Timmonsville SC; a special friend Gabriel Bradham of Timmonsville, SC; her niece/honorary daughter Angela (Kelsey) Goodson of Quinby, SC; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
