Janice Threadgill Frye, 68, of Timmonsville, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.Ms. Frye was born a daughter of the Evander S. "Van" Threadgill and the late Evelea Hicks Threadgill. She was the owner and operator of Pee Dee Driver's Training School.In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her son, Andy Frye. Ms. Frye is survived by her father; daughter, Angie Hickox (Todd Corley), granddaughter, Logan Hickox; brother, Billy (Dottie) Threadgill; ex-husband, Clifford Frye, and close friend, Ren James.Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends from 11 AM 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.Memorials may be made Alzheimer's Association, 3223 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, W. Columbia, SC 29169Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

