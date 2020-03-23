DARLINGTON -- Janice Bullard Porter, age 71, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations within our state, the family will hold a private graveside service, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born October 25, 1948, Janice was the daughter of the late Sidney Bullard and Nina Gandy Gibbs. She worked for General Electric for several years. Janice was married to the late Ronnie Lee Porter, who died in December 2019.Surviving are her children, Tammy Porter (Roger) Carlton of Mechanicsville, VA, Rhonda Porter Cromer of Raleigh, NC, Ben Porter of Manning, SC; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
