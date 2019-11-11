LAKE CITY -- Janice Avant Thomas, age 80, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at MUSC Florence after an illness. Services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Olanta Baptist Church with burial in Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Floyd Funeral Home, Olanta from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.Born in Lumberton, NC, she was a daughter of Cicero James Avant and Ada Elizabeth Long Avant. She was a retired administrative assistant and a member of Olanta Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter Janice Elizabeth Thomas; 4 brothers, James Alfred Avant, Holland Avant, Bud Avant, Amon Avant; and one sister, Lois Carver.She is survived by her husband, John Wallace Thomas Sr. of Lake City; a daughter, Patricia Elaine Thomas Riatti of Dallas, TX; a son, John Wallace Thomas Jr. of Lake City, SC; five grandchildren, Hannah Rose Thomas, William Grayson Riatti, John Wallace Thomas III, Peer Thomas Riatti, Annabella Elizabeth Riatti; two sisters, Glenda Avant Gordon of Timmonsville and Martha Avant Cook of Anchorage, AK; and one brother, William Herman Avant of Athens, GA. Memorials may be made to Olanta Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Olanta, SC 29114.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.

