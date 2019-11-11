LAKE CITY -- Janice Avant Thomas, age 80, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at MUSC Florence after an illness. Services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Olanta Baptist Church with burial in Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Floyd Funeral Home, Olanta from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.Born in Lumberton, NC, she was a daughter of Cicero James Avant and Ada Elizabeth Long Avant. She was a retired administrative assistant and a member of Olanta Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter Janice Elizabeth Thomas; 4 brothers, James Alfred Avant, Holland Avant, Bud Avant, Amon Avant; and one sister, Lois Carver.She is survived by her husband, John Wallace Thomas Sr. of Lake City; a daughter, Patricia Elaine Thomas Riatti of Dallas, TX; a son, John Wallace Thomas Jr. of Lake City, SC; five grandchildren, Hannah Rose Thomas, William Grayson Riatti, John Wallace Thomas III, Peer Thomas Riatti, Annabella Elizabeth Riatti; two sisters, Glenda Avant Gordon of Timmonsville and Martha Avant Cook of Anchorage, AK; and one brother, William Herman Avant of Athens, GA. Memorials may be made to Olanta Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Olanta, SC 29114.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.