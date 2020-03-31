TURBEVILLE -- Janet Palicka Coker age 58, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at MUSC Florence Hospital after an extended illness. Private graveside services will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery.Born in Sumter County she was a daughter of Mildred Driggers Palicka and the late George Samuel Palicka. Janet was a registered nurse in Home Heath, helped with the nursery at The TSMC, and was a member of The Turbeville Southern Methodist Church.She is preceded in death by her Father; husband, Charlton Rhett Coker, Jr.; one sister Debbie Palicka; one brother, Phil Palicka.She is survived by her Mother; two daughters, Amanda Coker (Brent) Sullivan of Turbeville, Deanna Coker Baird of Turbeville; three sons, Charlton Rhett Coker, III. of Turbeville, Phillip (Lindsey) Coker of New Zion, Pat (Lorre) Coker of Turbeville; one sister, Jennifer (David) Geddings of Ladson; seven grandchildren.Memorials may be sent to Floyd Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Olanta, SC 29114.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
