BOILING SPRINGS, NC- James William "Buddy" Young Sr., age 75, of Boiling Springs, NC passed away on April 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Leroy Daniel Young Sr. and Dorothy C Young, grandparents Simon and Ester Conner and James and Alice Young all from Union Mills, NC; brother-in-law, Bobby Dean Curtis of Forest City, NC.Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Deborah B. "Debbie" Young of the home; his sons, James William "Jamie" (Jill) Young Jr., and Joseph Daniel "Jody" (Ashley) Young, of Florence, SC; and a daughter Jennifer Lynn Putnam of Hickory, NC; his grandchildren, Andrew Faile, Eliza Young, Connor Young of Florence, SC; Ari Godfrey and Niya Godfrey of Hickory, NC; a sister, Carolyn Curtis of Forest City, NC and a brother, Lee (Mary) Young Jr. of Smyrna, TN; along with a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family will be holding a private service at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Forest City. Buddy will be available for viewing prior to the service throughout the day Wednesday, April 15 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.To sign the guest book, please visit the funeral home or go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.