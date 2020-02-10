MANNING - James Watson Anderson, age 77, of Manning SC, died Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter following an extended battle with Leukemia complicated by COPD. Services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church on Bloomville Rd, Manning SC directed by Floyd Funeral Home in Olanta with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manning. Visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at the funeral home, other times at Michele and Chris Lee, 505 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102.Born in Clarendon County, he was the son of James Ralph Anderson and Cecil Victoria Ardis Anderson. He was the owner/operator of Anderson Monument Company. He was a member of Elberton Granite Association, a former member of the National Guard, a member of the SC Donkey & Mule Association and Manchester Trail Riders. He was a member of St. Peter's Masonic Lodge #54 and attended Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister Betty Jean (Hubert) Avin.He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Anderson; one daughter, Michele A. (Chris) Lee of Manning,; one son, J. Michael (Susan) Anderson of Turbeville; one sister, Ellen McFaddin of Manning; one brother, Bobby R. Anderson of Sumter; six grandchildren. He is also survived by Richard (Carley) Spivey, who he thought of as a son.Memorials may be made to The Tuomey Foundation, 102 North Main St, Sumter 29150 or Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church, 7965 Bloomville Rd, Manning SC 29102.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
James Watson Anderson
To send flowers to the family of James Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC 29114
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC 29114
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.