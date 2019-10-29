COLUMBIA - Mr. James Polk Vaughan, 84, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Hartsville, he was a son of the late Leonce Vaughan, Jr. and Eleanore Whittinghill Vaughan. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He was an accountant with Thermal Engineering Corporation for 35 years. A lover of classical music, James was a member of the Glee Club at USC and the Columbia Choral Society. His other hobbies included bird watching and fishing and he never missed "Nature Notes" with Rudy Mancke. He loved his family, the beach, nature and a quick-witted comeback.Surviving are his wife Virginia Brunson Vaughan; daughter Eleanore (Ashlon) Langley, both of Columbia; daughter Edee Vaughan of Knoxville, TN; one granddaughter, Jude Langley; two brothers, L. Robert Vaughan of Roanoke, VA and Dexter C. Vaughan (Joyce Lawing) of Charlotte, NC; along with many sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by a sister, Helen Vaughan Sink and a brother Charles S. Vaughan. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Hook and Mae Glenn for their outstanding care over the past few years.Memorials may be made to the Eleanore Whittinghill Vaughan Memorial Music Scholarship, Coker College, Office of Advancement, 300 E. College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550 or Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington Street, Columbia, SC 29201.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
