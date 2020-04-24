The family of Mr. James Timmons, Jr., in consideration of the current health crisis facing our world, nation, state, and local community, has decided to hold a funeral service for their loved one limited to immediate family. While the Timmons family would love to be surrounded by your presence, they acknowledge the health risks to family, church members, friends, and particularly to those who are most vulnerable to this disease, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions. What the family needs most at this time are your prayers and understanding therefore they invite other friends and family to view the services on Ideal Funeral Parlor Facebook Page.Celebration of Life for Mr. James Timmons, Jr. will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church Parking Lot will burial to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. He died on Monday, April 20th.James, the oldest son of the late James Sudie Timmons and Mable White Timmons, was born on June 15, 1936 in Florence County. Survivors are: his devoted wife and sweetheart, Fannie of 58 years; daughter, Angela (Darrell) Foster; sons: James Sylvester (Matilde) Timmons, Christopher Timmons and Brent (Kimberly) Timmons; nine grandchildren: Brandon, James Alexander, Darius, Kaitlyn, Kameron, Lola, Ephraim, Kyle and Krystine; sisters: Mary Elizabeth Timmons, Jessie (Rollie) Spears and Rachael Timmons; brother, Legrand Timmons; sisters in law: Mary Timmons, Louise Johnson and Ruby Johnson; brother in law, Harvey Willoughby; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial and condolences messages can be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc., 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
