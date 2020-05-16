James Thomas, affectionately known as "Bubbie" and "Sam" by his family and friends, was born on November 2, 1949, and entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Bubbie was preceded in death by his beloved parents James Edward and Queen Brockington Thomas; son, Mario T. Thomas; brothers, Louie, Sumter (Sonny Boy), Joshua and Edward Lee; sisters Queenie T. Street, Miriam T. Downs, and Mary Lillie T. Pipkins.Left to embrace and continue Sam's legacy are the love of his life- his loyal and devoted wife, Earnestine Sellers Thomas; sons, Roderick (Stacia) Sellers, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Edgar L. Thomas, Columbia, South Carolina, and daughter, Shonda E. Thomas, Florence, South Carolina; grandchildren, Charles "C.J." Pickett, Ashlee (Patrick) Hines, Zahara Sellers and Zachariah Sellers; godson Thomas L. Pipkins and special son, Elder Alexis D. Pipkins, Sr.(LaDonna); sisters, Vivian A. Thomas Minor, Dr. Idella Glenn (Michael), and Eugenia Sexton; brothers-in-law, Harry Sellers and Ronnie Sellers (Bessie); sisters-in-law, Annette D. Thomas, Mary Elizabeth Brooks (George), and Sandra Sellers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A private Celebration of Life for James Thomas will be conducted at 12 Noon, Monday, May 18, 2020, at the J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC. Reverend Kippie C. Brown, Pastor, Officiating. Immediately following the Celebration of Life, there will be a processional to the private entombment at the Florence Memorial & Mausoleum, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence.Since the Governor of South Carolina has authorized limited public gatherings to 50 guests or less to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC has carefully considered this recommendation and ask that additional guests participate via live-streaming or atFACEBOOK: https:// www.facebook.com/ smithfuneralhomeof florence/ ZOOM: https://us02web. zoom.us/j/83151660741? pwd=ODVLUTc2U0FtVmdr RzNVWTE3ai9jdz09The family has carefully considered a viewing at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and a drive-by visitation at the residence, 2229 Waverly Woods Drive, Florence, SC, on Sunday evening, May 17, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

