SCRANTON -- James Edward Sherman, 65, husband of Cheryl Lynch Sherman, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Lake City Community Hospital. Mr. Sherman was born on November 23, 1954 in Robeson County, NC, son of the late Edward Williams and Ida Hunt Williams. He was employed with Pepsi for 24 years, was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed the outdoors. Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Lynch Sherman of Scranton; daughters, Kristal Sherman and Ruby Sherman, both of Scranton; son, Collins Sherman of Scranton; sister, Kathy (Dexter) Graham of Scranton; and four nieces and one nephew. Graveside services will be private. Memorials may be made to Gilead Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 208, Scranton, SC 29591 or Coward Baptist Church, 123 Lynch Road, Coward, SC 29530.
