LATTA -- Services for James S. Dew will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper Funeral Home.Mr. Dew, 85, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Pruitt Health in Dillon.Born in Dillon County, SC, March 5, 1934, he was the son of the late Samuel W. Dew and Grace Hayes Dew. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran.Survivors include his son, Jerry (Betty) Dew of Latta; granddaughter, Becky Miller; great-grandchildren, Kim and Chelsea Miller; great-great-grandson, James Miller; sister, Sue (Curtis) Tyler of Latta.

