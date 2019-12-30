James Richard Windham, 85, of Florence, passed away on Saturday evening, December 28, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House after an illness.Mr. Windham was born in Florence, a son of the late Cleon P. and Ruth W. Windham. He was proud to be a US Army Veteran having served in the US Army Security Agency in Europe and was an active member of Florence Baptist Temple and Willie Caulder's Sunday School Class where through his avid participation led many to faith in Jesus Christ. He retired from E.I. DuPont where he was a Polymer Operator and became an instructor in that operation. He was best known for his artistic ability, carpentry workmanship and servant style Agape love for his family. He loved fishing and treasure hunting, but he especially loved his girls and their Mama!In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn "Evie" McElveen and Martha Wallace.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Lois Evans Windham; two daughters; Pamela W. (Ian) Hunter and Andrea W. (Stewart) Hucks; grandchildren; Chloe Silver, Haylee Hucks and Kaysie Hucks; stand-in grandchildren, Brittany Evans, Danielle Evans (Jake) King, Kristen Evans and Carter Evans; his sister, Margaret (Dean) Waddell and brother Fuller (Nita) Windham; Brothers In Law, Harry Evans, Lawton (Sheryl) Evans, Jordan (Leslie) Evans, many loving nieces and nephews, and his in-laws who loved him very much. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Florence Baptist Temple Chapel. Burial, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home will be at the Florence National Cemetery.The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 11 until 12 at the Florence Baptist Temple.Memorial contributions may be made to the Frank Monroe Scholarship Fund at the Florence Baptist Temple.Please sign the tribute wall at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
