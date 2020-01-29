TIMMONSVILLE -- James R. "Sonny" Sewell, 86, passed away on Saturday, Jan 25, 2020.A memorial service will be Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
