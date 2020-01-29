TIMMONSVILLE -- James R. "Sonny" Sewell, 86, passed away on Saturday, Jan 25, 2020.A memorial service will be Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Sewell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 W W Palmetto St
Florence, SC 29501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.