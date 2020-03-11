James Leslie Renneker, age 79, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mr. Renneker was born in Shreveport, LA, a son of the late Leslie Henry Renneker and Ocie Moore Renneker. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, and retired as a professor from Francis Marion University.He was preceded in death by his parents.Surviving are his wife, Olivia Kay Estes Renneker; son, William Leslie Renneker of Orlando, FL; daughter, Jessica Jannise Renneker of Florence, SC; and brother, Robert Renneker of Dallas, TX.Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org, or to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.A rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home followed by the vigil service with the family receiving friends afterwards until 8:00 PM.A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To send flowers to the family of James Renneker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 13
Rosary
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:00PM-6:30PM
6:00PM-6:30PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins.
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:30PM-8:00PM
6:30PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
2536 Hoffmeyer Rd
Florence, SC 29501
2536 Hoffmeyer Rd
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.