MARION -- James Lee "Jimmy" Skipper, 76, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center after an illness. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a full church service will be held at a later date at Marion Baptist Church.Mr. Skipper was born in Marion, a son of the late George Herbert Skipper and Juanita Davis Skipper. He is also preceded in death by his brothers: Alex Skipper, Frank Skipper, William Skipper and Harry Skipper; and sisters: Frances Skipper, Doris Lett, Mary Turner, and Ann Rogers. Mr. Skipper was retired, having worked for A&P Grocery Store and Gore's Seafood. He was a member of Marion Baptist Church and the Oak Tree Sunday School Class. He is survived by his life-long companion, Mildred "Belle" Capps of Marion and a sister, Betty Jean Whitesell of Orlando, FL.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
To plant a tree in memory of James Skipper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.