Funeral services for Mr. James Lee Boatwright were held 11:00 AM, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Interment followed in St. Mark AME Church Cemetery, Johnsonville, SC. He died on Friday, October 11th James was born on March 4, 1943 in Salem, SC to Robert Boatwright and Katie Davis Boatwright. He was educated in the Florence County School System, but moved to New York in 1961. He became self-employed as a truck driver for many years before starting J&B Cleaning Company in 1990, where he serviced many companies and businesses throughout the Pee Dee Area.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wives, Sallie Boatwright and Linda Boatwright; son Wayne Porter; daughter Sharon Graham; granddaughter, Xari Nesmith; and four siblings. Survivors include: his four children, Pamela Davis, Angela (Moses) Valentine, Bryant (Keyda) Boatwright, and James (Annie) Boatwright; stepsons: Latwain Black, Bobby Leonard Jr., Kaamel (Shavonne) Leonard, and Brian Leonard; special daughter, Deborah Cobb, twenty three grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; five siblings: Safaronia Pendergrass, Alfred (Carrie) Boatwright, Jennette Woodberry, Robert H. Boatwright and Fred Boatwright; a special lady friend, Brenda L. Salmon; and host of other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
