HARTSVILLE -- Funeral services for James Leslie (Jim) Faile, Jr. age 62 will be held Thursday at 2:00 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Rev. Jamie St. Ours will officiate. Burial will be in the Westview Cemetery directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.Jim was born in Hartsville a son of Sally Gandy Faile and the late James Leslie Faile, Sr. He was the first student to enroll at Emmanuel Christian School and was a member of the first graduation class. He was a graduate of Francis Marion University with a BS degree in Political Science, he then attended the University South Carolina School of Law, then went back to Francis Marion University and received a BS degree in Journalism. He began his career with the News and Press in Darlington and served there for 14 years. After that he went to the Hartsville Messenger/Morning News and was associated with that paper until his death. He was a lifetime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and served on the Emmanuel Christian School Board for a number of years and served on the United Way Advisory Board. In 2019 he received the Jimmy Howard Newsom Signature Award from the Darlington County School District Teacher Forum. This award was for his many news releases from the School Board meetings. In addition to the School Board he covered the Court System, County and City Council meetings for 35 years. In 2003 he received the South Carolina Journalist of the year award. He received many other awards.Surviving are his mother, Hartsville; three sisters, Cindy Faile, Mali West Africa, Jonie Garland, Hartsville and Dr. Barbara (Mandres) Moran, Greenville; two brothers, Danny Faile, Hartsville and Rick (Rosemary) Faile, Columbia and several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 949 North Marquis Highway, Hartsville, S.C. 29550.

