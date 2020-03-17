James Kendree "Ken" Williams, Jr, 82, of Ruther Glen, died Fri. Mar. 6, 2020 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab. Born in South Carolina. He was a (retired) U. S. Navy Commander; earned a PhD in Chemical Physics from the University of Southern California, a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church, and Lake Land 'Or 50+ Club and National Military Intelligence Association. He was a previous member of the American Computer Society, American Assoc. for Artificial Intelligence, and American Society of Naval Engineers. Ken was a loving husband, of almost 62 years, to Ann Rogers Williams; devoted father and grandfather to two sons, James K. "Jim" Williams, III (Linda) and Samuel Bruce "Sam" Williams (Kelley); two grandchildren, Emily Rose Williams and Jack Duncan Williams one brother, William Reynolds Williams (Mary). He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Myrick Williams. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Rehoboth UMC, 18580 Partlow Road, Beaverdam, VA. 23015 or Wofford College, Office of Advancement, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Williams, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.