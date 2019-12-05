James "Jimmy" Richard Thomas, III, 46, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.He was born in Florence, SC a son of James Richard Thomas, Jr. and Diane Kelly Turney. He was self- employed and volunteered with the Clover High School Robotics Class. He was a member of the NRA and started the "Warriors for Christ" Facebook page. Surviving are his children, Tyler James, Brandon Charles, and Chandler Christian, all of Lake Wylie, SC; father and step-mother, Vanessa Thomas, of New Bern, NC; mother and step-father, Tim Turney, of Rock Hill, SC; brothers and sisters, Tabitha Turney (Jim) Campbell, of Rock Hill, SC, Russell Jameson Thomas of Pensacola, FL, Abigail Johanna Thomas, Richard Kirkland (Becky Kachur) Thomas, Jeremy Dickson Thomas, and Maxwell Lee Thomas, all of New Bern, NC.Memorials may be made to the family for help with final expenses, c/o Diane K. Turney, 2855 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.