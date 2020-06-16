DARLINGTON -- Major James E. Chandler, USA (LTC Ret.), age 74, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held on a later date. Belk Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. Born December 15, 1945, Jimmy is the son of the late Leo B. Chandler and Virginia Young Volz. He retired from Bell South after 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion, a Mason, and a Shriner. Jimmy was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Darlington. Jimmy served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Recon Battalion, 1st Marine Division during Vietnam, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. After returning, he enlisted in the S.C. Army National Guard with the Darlington Medical Unit; graduated from the S.C. National Guard OCS Program and then transferred to Orangeburg, where he served as Commander of a Transportation Company.Surviving are his wife, Sara Marie Davis Chandler; children, Shawn Chandler and Bain (Jennifer) Chandler; step-son, L. Jeth (Mary Oaks) Jones of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Chelsea Crowley, Bethany West, Christopher "Chipper" West II, Riley Chandler, Luther "Luke" Chandler; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Clara and Harrison Crowley, Caycen and Cody Payne.He was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Chandler; and a sister, Lynn Gainey.Memorials may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1945 Harry Byrd Hwy. Darlington, SC 29532. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
