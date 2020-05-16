James "Jim" Omar Combess, 82, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born in Kentucky, a son of the late Ray and Jane Combess. Jim owned and operated Standard Parts (NAPA) for over 40 years. He was honored as a Kentucky Colonel and he was passionate about the Dallas Cowboys and the Kentucky Wildcats. He was loved by everyone who knew him, and was always willing to help everyone. No one ever had a bad word to say about him and he never said a bad word about any other person. He always looked for the positive in people and was very much loved by his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Combess; two daughters, Tracey Marcelle (Chris) and Denise Reaves (Richard Ranson); brother-in-law, Wesley Finley; mother-in-law, Betty Finley; and a brother, Louis Combess (Willa) of Kentucky; a number of nieces and nephews, lots of friends in Kentucky, and his special fur babies, Andy and Ship. A funeral memorial service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020, outside of the Mausoleum at Mount Hope. We will still be practicing social distancing at the cemetery and if you are not comfortable you will have the option of staying in your vehicle during the service. There will be a limited number of chairs available. Due to COVID-19, a private entombment was previously held in the Mount Hope Mausoleum.
