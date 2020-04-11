James "Jim" Clinton Berg, 73, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Florence, a son of the late Benjamin S. and Katie Flowers Berg. He is also predeceased by three brothers, Pete, Arthur and Joe Berg. Jim served his country in the US Army, 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Magnecraft Struthers Dunn where he worked as an electrical engineer. He loved electronics, playing the guitar and the keyboard. His favorite thing to do was travel with his family, especially to Disney World and the mountains. Jim is survived by his wife, Alice Virginia Wild Berg; a son, Darren (Shannon) Berg; daughter, Shannon (Jerry) Montrose; three grandchildren, Amber (James) Kopp, Megan (Chris) Carter and Dylan Berg; one great-grandchild, Kenzlee Kopp; a brother, Harry (Billieann) Berg; a sister, Beverly (Bubba) Conner; and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service at Florence National Cemetery and will have a memorial service at a later date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Berg family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
