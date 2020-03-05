James H. Lockamy, Jr. went to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020. Jim was born in Raleigh, NC on August 11, 1931 to James H.Lockamy, Sr and Evelen Sellars Lockamy. He was predeceased by his son, James H. Lockamy, III. He is survived by his wife, Karen M. Lockamy; his two sisters, Camille and Annie; his children James Andrew Lockamy, Larry Wickline, Kathy Wickline, Jeff Wickline, Joshua Wickline and Mary Jane Evans, and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.Jim graduated from NC State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering spending many years in the textile industry. Jim also served as 1st Lieutenant in the Chemical Corp of Armed Forces of the United States. While living in Florence, SC, Jim spent much of his time giving back to his community. Jim was the Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troup 434 which produced many Eagle Scouts during his tenure. He coached little league baseball and football for many years. His family is planning a private service with military honors at a later date.
