James F. "Buddy" Godwin, 89, of Scranton, SC, husband of the late Virginia Welch Godwin, died Friday evening, November 1, 2019 in North Carolina, after a long illness.Mr. Godwin was born May 5, 1930, in Coward, son of the late Rembert Hoyt Godwin and Mary Alice "Peggy" Powell Godwin. He attended Clemson College from 1948 to 1950. Mr. Godwin was a retired dairy farmer, member of Lynches River Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Gideon's International, American Legion, VFW, Farm Bureau, Lynches River Hunting Club and Community Hunting Club. Mr. Buddy is survived by his son, James Mike Godwin and his wife Alana, of Acworth, GA; daughter Debbie Driscoll and her husband Matt, of Pasco, WA; and daughter Susan Coleman and her husband Grant, of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Hogan Godwin and his wife Lauren, Justin Godwin and his wife Jenny, Todd Driscoll and his wife Ashley, Krystal Coleman Chafin and her husband Tyler; Brittany Coleman Fowler, her husband Maylon; three great grandchildren; brother, Harold Godwin and his wife Marian of Coward, SC; sister, Aldean Godwin Cassidy of Placentia, CA; sister-in-law, Mrs. Billy Paul Godwin (Mary) of Scranton, SC and many special nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; grandson, Cody Driscoll; and siblings, Joan Godwin, Edith "Sis" Clark and Billy Paul Godwin.Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Lynches River Free Will Baptist Church, 1410 E. Myrtle Beach Hwy, Coward, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, SC.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net).
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.