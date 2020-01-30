FLORENCE - Memorial service for Mr. James Gause will be conducted 12:30 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1215 Alligator Rd., Effingham, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. James Gause was born March 27, 1933 in Brittons Neck, South Carolina, one of the oldest settlements in Marion County, to the late Charles and Arquila Daniel-Gause. He departed life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 6:30 in the evening at McLeod Hospice House surround by his beloved family. Viewing and family visitation will take place 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 and 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Friday January 31, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence.
