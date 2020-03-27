FLORENCE James Gilbert "Jimmy" Dosch, 82, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, after an illness.Mr. Dosch was born in Washington, Indiana, a son of the late Gilbert C. and Evelyn Ruth Eastman Dosch. He served his country in the U.S. Army, and was discharged the day former President Kennedy was shot. He was a draftsman with Vulcraft in Florence and retired after more than 38 years of service.He was a dedicated member of Sand Hill Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, greeter, and member of the Men's Fellowship.Survivors include his wife, Katherleen "Kat" Reynolds Dosch, of the home; two daughters, Catherine Maria Dosch of Florence and Mary Anne DeWitt (Michael) of Lexington, SC; a sister, Genevieve R. Langston of Florence; and a niece and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald J. Dosch.A private committal service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family.
