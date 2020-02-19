COWARD -- James Frederick Applewhite, 89, husband of the late Kathryn Jordan Applewhite, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville, SC.Graveside service will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, 3:00 PM at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilmington, NC.
