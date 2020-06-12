James Elbert Poston, 71, of Lenoir passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. He was born November 8, 1948 in Florence, SC to the late James "Jimmy" Olie Poston, Jr. and Oalia Turner Poston. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents.Survivors include a brother, Dwayne Poston of Lincolnton, NC; uncle, Donald Poston of Pamplico, SC; and aunt, Harriett Hicks of Catawba, NC.James was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and the VFW of Caldwell County. He loved his church and volunteering at the VFW.A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Union Grove Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Sam Craven. Full Military Honors will be conducted by the N.C. Army National Guard and Caldwell County Honor Guard following the service.The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm prior to the service at the church.Interment will follow at a later date at the State N.C. Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Union Grove Baptist Church.Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.comEvans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
