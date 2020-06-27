James E. Rice, 75, of Florence, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Mr. Rice was born in Lumberton, NC on August 16, 1944 to the late Elmer Durham Rice and Dorothy Louise Humphrey Rice Oliver. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a BS degree in Marketing and Advertising. Jim worked for Eastern Airlines in Miami, FL, Carolina Power and Light in Raleigh, NC and retired from the State of North Carolina as a marketing manager in 2003 also in Raleigh. Formerly of Clayton, NC, he and his wife, Janice, moved to Florence in 2007. He was a member of the National Association of Purchasing Agents.He was preceded in death by his father; mother; step-father, Braddy O'Neal Oliver; brother, Marion Earl Rice.Surviving are his wife, Janice Baxley Rice; son, James E. (Cecilia Gil) Rice, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Sofia Rice of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Annette (Stan) Leggett of Norwood, NC and Taryn (Johnny) Williams of Raleigh, NC; and also Zachary Heath of Zebulon, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leadership Ministries Worldwide, 1928 Central Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37408 or online at https://lmw.org/give/.Special appreciation would like to be extended by the family to the Heritage Home staff for the excellent care given to Mr. Rice.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
