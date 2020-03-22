FLORENCE James Douglas "Jimmy" Hewitt, 77, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, after an illness.Jimmy was born in Florence, a son of the late James Douglas and Evelyn Hyman Hewitt. He was predeceased by an infant brother, Jack Hewitt. He retired after many years as a mechanic.Survivors include his wife, Glenda Hewitt; a daughter, Paula Goll (Charlie); a son, Kelvin Hewitt; granddaughter, Crystal Fraley (Chris); grandson, Brandon Goll (Christina); and a great-granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Elizabeth Fraley, all of Florence.A private graveside service will be held in Hewitt Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of James Hewitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.