James D. Edwards, 87, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.Mr. Edwards was born in Pamplico, SC a son of the late Robert Lewis Edwards and Cecil Bellflower Edwards. He worked for Electrolux for 27 years before opening House of Vacuums, Now Edwards Vacuum Center. He was a member of South Florence Baptist Church and was a former member of the Optimist Club.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen Lee Edwards; brothers, John Lewis Edwards, Lory Clyde "L.C." Edwards, and Bobby Edwards; sisters, Kathleen Hemingway and Lena Hazel Finklea.Surviving are his wife, Betty Lee Edwards of Florence; sons, James Robert (Jessie) Edwards of Florence and Andrew Carroll (Marcia) Edwards of Frankfort, IN; daughters, Sharon Edwards (Roy) McLaughlin of Leesville, SC and Kimberly Ann (Richard) Moore of Florence; grandchildren, Jennifer McCutcheon, A.J. Edwards, Brian Doty, Lance Edwards, Adam Edwards, Austin Moore, and Summer Craddock; 12 great-grandchildren, and sister, Emma Jean McKay of Columbia, SC.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at South Florence Baptist Church with the service to follow at 2:00 pm at the church. Covid-19 protocol of social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in Little Beulah Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.